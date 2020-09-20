ROCKFORD— The Discovery Center Museum, 711 North Main Street, Rockford, invites children and families to celebrate Worldwide Day of Play on Saturday.
September 26 is a day to turn off electronic devices, get off the couch and play. To help celebrate, the Discovery Center will host a scavenger hunt through the museum and outdoor park. Visitors can work together with their group to solve puzzles and participate in activity challenges to complete the scavenger hunt.
Day of Play events are included with museum admission.