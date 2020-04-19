APPLE RIVER, Ill. — The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) is sponsoring a Spring Big Bird Day on May 9, to be conducted by Naturalist Terrence Ingram at Apple Creek Arboretum, 8384 N. Broadway, Apple River, Ill. On that day, Ingram will be trying to count all of the species of birds he can see from dawn to dusk. He will be attempting to document all of the species of birds that he can see on that day to compare with the species of birds which he has seen on past Spring Big Bird Days.
This Big Bird Day is his attempt to document the many birds which will have returned to the area this year. This year’s Spring Big Bird Day event will be part of a Global Big Bird Day, conducted by thousands of people.
Ingram invites anyone and everyone to join him on May 9 to see what birds they can find, as he can use help in seeing and documenting the birds in the area.
To help the Eagle Nature Foundation, Ingram is asking people to pledge money to ENF for every species of bird that he is able to see on that date. Last year on Spring Big Bird Day, he saw only 42 different species of birds.
The Eagle Nature Foundation will use the raised funds to help in their efforts to preserve the bald eagle and to find out why the bald eagles are not reproducing or why the young are not surviving as well as they should be. Send your pledges and/or donations to ENF, 300 E. Hickory St., Apple River, IL 61001.
