APPLE RIVER, Ill. — The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) will celebrate its 25 years of working to save the bald eagle and other endangered species with a trip to Dubuque, Iowa on July 18. The day will begin with a visit to the National Mississippi River Museum with a viewing of the 4-D movie “Back from the Brink”. After lunch, there will be a visit to the Mathias Ham House Historic Site, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, where a person can also enjoy Iowa’s oldest building, the Humke School House from Centralia and a historic granary.
In the afternoon, there will be a Happy Hour Cruise on the Mississippi River. Participants will receive free unlimited light beer, soda, lemonade, tea and buffalo or barbeque style chicken wings. The tour should return by 5 p.m. so people can get home the same day.
This event is open to the public. The cost for the full day is $70 for adults, $68 for seniors, and $60 for a child over 3 years. This includes all entry fees. Registration must be made before July 4.
For more information contact Terrence N. Ingram, Exec. Director, Eagle Nature Foundation, at 815-594-2306.
