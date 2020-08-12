APPLE RIVER, Ill. —The Eagle Nature Foundation (ENF) has announced that Sept. 5 will be its Fall Big Bird Day. On that day, ENF President Terrence Ingram will count as many species of birds that he can see and hear at the Apple Creek Arboretum, Apple Creek Prairie and Apple Creek Woods.
Big Bird Day was started about six years ago as a way to help document the loss of birds due to agricultural spraying in the area. Members of the public are invited to join Ingram on Big Bird Day as he will be counting from dawn to dusk.
Eagle Nature Foundation is asking for pledges or donations for the number of species that Ingram is able to document on that day. Pledges or donations can be sent to: ENF, 300 East Hickory Street. Apple River, IL 61001.
After the day has been conducted a complete list of those species seen or heard will be sent to all the people who have sent in pledges.