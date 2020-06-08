APPLE RIVER, Ill. — The Eagle Nature Foundation’s (ENF) 25th Annual Meeting and Fund-Raising Luncheon will be held in the basement of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Apple River, beginning at 11 a.m. on June 27. The general public is invited.
The featured speaker will be Andrew Chesney, State Representative for the 89th District. His topic will be “Illinois 2020”. The cost $25 for members of ENF and $30 for non-members. Those interested in attending should send a check by June 20 to ENF, 300 E. Hickory St., Apple River, IL 61001.
