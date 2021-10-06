JANESVILLE—Looking for something to do with the kids this Halloween season that won’t scare them out of their costumes? The city of Janesville has you covered.
After canceling its event in 2020, the city’s recreation division is bringing back a modified version of the Enchanted Forest and Hollywood Hayride attractions to Palmer Park, 2501 Palmer Drive.
Recreation Division Director Shelley Slapak said changes were made in order to accommodate current COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines, which still are subject to change. Still, she thinks even a limited affair will be a welcomed change.
“We are beyond ecstatic to bring this back,” Slapak said. “This event for the community is the biggest that we do.”
From Oct. 13-16, the park will host four nights of family-friendly events that are sure to entertain people of all ages. Hours for the event are 5:30—8 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14, and 5:30—8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16.
Admission to the Enchanted Forest is $2 per person, with the Hollywood Hayride costing $3 each.
The candlelit walk through the Enchanted Forest will feature characters and scenes from renowned fairy tales and nursery rhymes. Some notable changes from past years is the removal of a narrator-led tour in lieu of one that is self-guided.
During the tour, parents and children will encounter such fan favorites as Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Cinderella and The Three Little Pigs. Children also can pick up trinkets at each station, and characters—played by local high school students—will hand out goodies along the way.
Adding a little glitz and glamour to the majesty of the forest, the Hollywood Hayride brings a taste of big-screen entertainment to the park.
Six different movie and TV-themed scenes are on the bill, with actors portraying characters from such favorites as “Ghostbusters,” “Space Jam,” “Paw Patrol” and others. And don’t be surprised if “Clifford the Big Red Dog” jumps into the wagon with you, or if Bugs Bunny is handing out candy.
In addition, Janesville’s Optimist clubs will be hosting their “Goblin Games” and giving barrel rides to those in attendance. Concessions will also be offered, including T-shirts and glow-in-the-dark necklaces.
The month’s festivities come to a close Oct. 24 with the Traxler Trunk-or-Treat at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville.
This year’s socially-distanced event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Families can stay in their vehicles and drive through the Traxler Park loop to trick-or-treat.
Visitors can tune their radios to 1600 AM, where Halloween music will be broadcast to add ambiance.
There is no cost for admission to the trunk-or-treat event, but donations will be accepted. To sign up, call 608-755-3030.