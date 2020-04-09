The Emergency COVID-19 Pantry Delivery Program is a temporary emergency program to deliver packaged food, at no cost, within the normal service areas of local pantries, directly to the homes of eligible individuals unable to travel to the pantries due to COVID-19.
The program is a collaboration between local pantries and Rock County Council on Aging: Transportation and Mobility Management. The Program will utilize Rock County Transportation vans that normally transport people, but are currently not in use due to the COVID-19 crisis.
These vans will be utilized to deliver food items from local food pantries to those in need and unable to get to their local food pantry, due to travel issues resulting from COVID-19. The Pantry Delivery Program will continue for as long as the Rock County vans are available for this purpose.
Individuals able to travel or send proxy to the pantries, are encouraged to continue to do so.
Eligible individuals include Rock County residents over age 55 or persons with disabilities. Individuals who are transportation disadvantaged may receive deliveries on a space available basis.
There is a limit to how many deliveries can be provided in a day. If they are unable to deliver on a requested day, it will be put on the list for the following week.
Call the pantry at least two days in advance to request delivery. The following is a list of participating pantries and their contact information.
Beloit—Caritas, Inc., Friday deliveries from noon-5 p.m. Call 608-362-4403.
Janesville—ECHO, Inc., Thursday deliveries from noon -5 p.m. Call 608-754-5333.
Orfordville—C.U.P. Orfordville Lutheran Church, Wednesday deliveries from 11:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call 608-921-2702.
Clinton—Clinton Food Pantry, Christ Lutheran Church, delivers the 3rd Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 608-676-4994.
Pantries deliver only to their regular service areas, and only on the days specified here.
The COVID-19 Emergency Pantry Program is not connected in any way to the Rock County Nutrition Program’s delivered meals. The Rock County Nutrition Program continues to operate independently from the temporary Emergency COVID-19 Pantry Delivery Program. For RC Nutrition Program information call 608-757-5474.
