JANESVILLE—Two Janesville elementary school robotics teams competed this weekend at regional competitions for the First Lego League.
Local schools, including Van Buren Elementary and St. William Catholic School, have gone to state and regional competitions several times over the past eight years for Lego League.
Bob Getka, district coordinator for all of Janesville School District’s Lego/robotics clubs and programs that entire time, aims to get some of his kids to the finals again.
“Every year they have a different theme, so this year’s theme happens to be all about moving cargo,” Getka said.
Getka is mentoring the St. William team—The Cruisin’ Robotics—with coaches Jim and Judy Speece and parents Holly Francis and Erin Vingers, whose sons are on the team. Jim Speece is a retired engineer with a lot of knowledge to share with the students.
“If you look over there,” Getka said, pointing, “you can see trains, and there’s cargo over there on a boat. They’re trying to do that right now. There’s an airplane they have to unload cargo with.”
The Cruisin’ Robotics competed at the Oak Creek Regional, and Van Buren’s Robotic Eagles took part in a virtual First Lego League regional.
Many other local teams included Franklin Middle School’s Benjamin Builders, Marshall Middle School’s Cardybots, Edison Middle School’s Eagles, Monroe Elementary School’s Mighty Mustangs, Kennedy Elementary School’s Rockets, Roosevelt Elementary School’s Roobots, Madison Elementary School’s 1st Madison FLL, St. Paul School’s Robotics, Harrison Elementary School’s Harrison Hawks Bot Squ@d and Jackson Elementary School’s Tiger Tech.
The Lego League is specifically for students in grades four through eight. In high school, students in robotics can go on to build 120-pound robots that play on a large field. The robots used in the First Lego League are much smaller and made out of Lego.
At past competitions, teams have gathered in large gymnasiums. Projects are judged after the teams spend the afternoon getting their creations to complete assigned “missions.” The students “run” their robots on a mat to see which can best complete each mission in three, two-and-a-half-minute attempts.
“The closer missions are usually worth fewer (points),” Getka said. “Further missions are usually worth a little more. This one right here,” he said, pointing to one robot, “is supposed to bring a package onto a doorstep.”
St. William’s all-boys Cruisin’ Robotics team includes Lambeau “Beau” Vingers, Jack Sheridan, Noah Jelinek, Alex Bills, Liam Bills, Reece Ratzlaff and Patrick Francis.
Vingers said the team is guided by a few core values.
“There’s discovery,” he said. “We use that pretty much every day when we find errors in our programming, and then we fix those.”
He continued: “Teamwork makes the dream work. Right now, two people are programming and one’s attaching everything. Then there’s inclusion. We involve everybody in everything we do. Voting, et cetera. We all design our team shirts.”
Each member of the Van Buren Robotic Eagles had to earn a place on the competition team. Coaches Becky Carter and Kyleigh Pope held the tryouts.
The team is comprised of fourth-graders, most of whom are girls: Farrah McNeil, Lacey Vaughn, Averie Long, Jayden Scheele, Abbey Bier, Hannah Johnson, Riley Mayfield and Aubrey Gregory.
The team ran through their “cargo connect” presentation as they practiced for the competition—transporting items and making deliveries.
The students manipulate their Lego robots using iPads. While the robots and software the team uses were new this year to coaches Pope and Carter, they said the students tackled every challenge well.
“A month ago they couldn’t figure out how to make the robot go forward. Now they score over 200 points. Talk about on-the-job learning.”
“They’re fourth-graders,” Carter said, “and they’re so well spoken. They’re so polite to each other and they help each other out. Just seeing them come together as a team and the confidence that they have together and individually is really fun to watch as a coach.”