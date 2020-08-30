BELOIT —The City of Beloit encourages all private citizens to become involved in the election process.
One rewarding way to be involved is to become an election inspector (poll worker) and work on Election Day at one the City's nine polling places. Citizen involvement is essential to conduct open, accurate and fair elections in Wisconsin.
Community members interested in becoming an election official in the City of Beloit can visit online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CityofBeloitElectionWork.
Extra help is needed this election to protect those poll workers who are vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19.