BELOIT—Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd., welcomes back live, in-person programming and will kick it off with an act that will delight the family. Entertainer Duke Otherwise will perform at 2 p.m. on July 6 in the staff parking lot behind the library. The performance is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and practice safe distancing from others in attendance.
Otherwise is a playful wordsmith, spirited performer, skilled guitarist and captivating tap dancer. Using his distinct baritone voice, he sings imaginative songs that all ages can delight in together. The performance includes audience participation and a vast array of musical styles.
