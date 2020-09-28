JANESVILLE—The deadline to submit nominations for the Dorothy Height Award for Diversity in the Workplace has been extended to Oct. 15. The sixth annual YWCA Rock County Dorothy Height Award for Diversity in the Workplace will be presented at the annual YWCA Rock County Racial Justice Conference on Nov. 12.
The Dorothy Height Award for Diversity in the Workplace recognizes a business within Rock County that demonstrates a sustained commitment to cultural diversity, inclusion and retention in the workplace. The award is named for Dorothy Height, a civil rights and women’s rights activist focused primarily on improving the circumstances of and opportunities for African-American women.
Applications and cover letters may be submitted by mail to 1735 S. Washington St., Janesville WI 53546 or by filling out the online form at www.ywcarockcounty.org.