I was on the volleyball team all four years of high school. I wasn’t a “starter,” but the coach would put me in whenever we needed a clutch serve. I can proudly boast a 100% serving rating my senior year. Of course, I only served the ball 20 times, but hey, we take our moments when we can get them. I have a couple of other proud moments from senior year (making honor roll and memorizing the lyrics to Beastie Boys songs), but there is a definitive moment at which I actually look back and cringe.
At my high school, you could leave early for the day if you donated blood at the local blood drive. My friend Jami and I figured it would be a good way to get out of our English class for the afternoon, so we signed up. The blood drive was downtown and she drove (lucky for me as it turned out). We arrived, filled out all sorts of forms, sat down, and donated our blood. And you know, in the moment, I was really proud of myself. What started as a way to ditch class, ended up being a moment that made me happy that I was doing something that would help others. That feeling of pride lasted for about 30 seconds. I finished donating, got up, walked to the table where the volunteers give you a cookie and some juice, sat down, and promptly passed out face first on the table. I remember saying I didn’t feel good and seeing Jami reach to try to catch me before I hit the floor. When I came to a few minutes later, the kindly nurses and volunteers suggested that giving blood probably wasn’t my thing that day. But hey, I was proud of myself for trying, and I could definitely try again later.
Now is your chance (and mine!) to make donating blood your thing at Beloit Public Library on Thursday Oct. 7. Volunteers from The American Red Cross are holding a blood drive from 1—6 p.m. in the Community Room. Donating blood saves lives and benefits the entire community. You can do your part by calling for an appointment (1-800-733-2767) or by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
Visit www.beloitlibrary.org or like us on Facebook for more information about this community partnership and many other library programs and events.
