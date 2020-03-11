JANESVILLE — Diversity Action Team of Rock County will present "Bridging the Racial Divide Through Conversations" from 6:30-8 p.m. on March 19 at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave., Janesville. Attendees should use entrance #37.
Local racial justice facilitators, Santo Carfora of S&J Consulting and Mark Perry of Community Action or Rock and Walworth Counties will lead discussions to bridge the racial gap. Guests will learn about communication opportunities to open doors of understanding.
For more information, contact Jeanne Carfora at 608-756-1815.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.