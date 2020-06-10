ROCKFORD — The Discovery Center Museum, 711 North Main Street, Rockford, is offering a wide variety of in-person half or full-day summer camps for children ages 7 and older and mini-camps for children ages 3-6.
Discovery Center had made modifications to the building, exhibits and summer camp practices to follow or exceed local, state and CDC guidelines and industry best practices.
For children ages 7 to 12, Discovery Center has four different STEM camps in July and August covering topics such as natural disasters, chemistry, mini medical school, animal insides, and invention makers. All-day sessions are held 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday-Friday, and cost $230 for the public and $210 for members. Before and after-care is available for an extra fee. Half-day camps are $115 for the public and $105 for members. Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
For children ages 3-6, Discovery Center has lined up three mini camps in July and August exploring water, math and insects. Choose from 90-minute three-day camp or two-hour Saturday camps. Cost for general public is $48 for three-day camps and $25 for Saturday camps. Cost for members is $42 for three-day camps and $20 for Saturday camps.
Details and registration information can be found at discoverycentermuseum.org/education/summer-camps/summer-camps-overview.
