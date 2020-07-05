ROCKFORD — Discovery Center announced it will reopen its doors to the public on July 8, after temporarily closing for more than three months due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
The museum has developed a comprehensive reopening plan that expands on almost 40 years of experience operating as a clean, safe, museum filled with playful learning experiences. Those principles, Clean - Safe – Playful Learning, will continue to guide operations as it welcomes back guests.
Discovery Center’s reopening plan follows state and local guidelines. Discovery Center is an active part of Rockford’s Clean Hands, Open Doors program, led by the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB). The museum has pledged to join with organizations and businesses across the Rockford region to help keep residents and visitors safe by adhering to guidelines regarding face coverings, clean hands, sanitization, social distance, wellness checks, training and protocols, and public health guidelines.
Discovery Center recognizes the need for a measured, gradual approach to safely resuming operations, including modified operations, significantly reduced capacity, social distancing protocols, enhanced cleaning protocols, exhibit modifications, contactless interactions, face coverings and best practices in hygiene and handwashing. The museum created a “Welcome Back” video explaining the changes as well as the upgrades to exhibits. https://youtu.be/twpTTfYYEzQ
“We know that children need play now more than ever," said Executive Director Sarah Wolf. “Our staff is excited to reopen in a safe way so we can provide much needed respite for families in the Rockford Region. We’ve been hard at work enhancing exhibits and installing two new exhibits in our outdoor park. We can’t wait to see the smiling faces and hear the laughter of curious children in the museum once again!”
New temporary hours are Tuesday through Sunday with timed entries and exits from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.; 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. and 3 - 5 p.m. Time between visits will be used for enhanced cleaning. Reservations can be made at http://www.discoverycentermuseum.org/reservations#Reserve.
