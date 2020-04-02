ROCKFORD —Just because the world is closed right now, The Discovery Center doesn't think children's minds have to be as well. Discovery Center staff are busy working from home to bring the museum to the community. Each day they are creating and sharing online resources to bring playful learning into homes.
The staff are filming hands-on learning activities, science demonstrations, storytimes, sing-a-longs, art projects and more. Families can even meet Discovery Center’s newest addition to the staff, Captain Discovery Center, and share in his adventures.
Discovery Center resources can be found online at discoverycentermuseum.org/whats-happening/playfullearning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.