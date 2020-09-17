Discovery Center Museum earns TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice award
ROCKFORD—Discovery Center Museum announced that it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for Attractions. Based on a full year of TripAdvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.
“Winning the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award is a source of pride for the staff and board at Discovery Center Museum and we’d like to thank all of our past visitors who took the time to complete a review on TripAdvisor,” said Ann Marie Walker, marketing director at Discovery Center Museum. “There is no greater seal of approval than being recognized by one’s customers. The accolade is a vote of confidence to our museum and our continued commitment to excellence.”
YWCA Rock County awarded $500 grant to offset cost of cleaning supplies
JANESVILLE—The Stateline Community Foundation awarded YWCA Rock County a $500 grant for additional protective gear and cleaning supplies To help offset some of the costs associated with increased cleaning. The additional supplies and gear will be utilized by programs that work directly with community clients.
“This grant helps ensure we will have adequate PPE and cleaning supplies to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and ensure we remain compliant with government regulations,” said Angela Moore, YWCA Rock County Executive Director. “Many of our programs serve people in their time of need. We work hard to make sure when they come to us, they can do so in a safe setting.”