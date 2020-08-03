ROCKFORD, IL – Beginning Tuesday, Discovery Center will be open to the public for timed-entry play sessions from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 - 3 p.m. Tuesday–Sunday each week. Discovery Center is adjusting the times to better meet the needs of its guests, and will continue to monitor guest feedback. Advance reservations are required and can be made at discoverycentermuseum.org.
Advance, timed-entry reservations are part of the museums’ procedures as a result of the current public health crisis. Requirements for guests will still include face coverings over mouth and nose for everyone ages 6 and older, wellness checks and social distancing. Guests who are not able to meet the entrance requirements will be asked to return a different day.