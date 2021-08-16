Day of Celebration set for Aug. 29 Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Aug 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—A Day of Celebration to remember those who have been lost in the pandemic will be held from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park, 1240 Riverside Drive.The purpose of the event is for healing and hope in these trying times through Jesus Christ. There will be prayer, guest speakers, praise and worship, teaching, food fun and more.For more information, email Kevin Fuller at info@therearepeople.org or call 877-3708851. RSVP online at www.therearepeople.org/events. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Day Of Celebration Healing Riverside Park Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Lincoln Academy's newly hired principal let go, El-Amin hired Lincoln Academy Director of Finance and Operations resigns Woman attacked on Saturday in South Beloit Man ordered to prison in 2020 Sullivan crash Beloit man enters plea in 2016 fatal shooting, sentencing set Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime