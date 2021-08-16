BELOIT—A Day of Celebration to remember those who have been lost in the pandemic will be held from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park, 1240 Riverside Drive.

The purpose of the event is for healing and hope in these trying times through Jesus Christ. There will be prayer, guest speakers, praise and worship, teaching, food fun and more.

For more information, email Kevin Fuller at info@therearepeople.org or call 877-3708851. RSVP online at www.therearepeople.org/events.

Tags

Recommended for you