Cycling Without Age invites those people 50 and over to have a seat in a tri-shaw and take a ride with one of its trained volunteer pilots. This program brings together older adults and volunteers to enjoy the bike trails of Rock County. There is no cost for this ride.
Those interested can contact the mobility manager at the Rock County Council on Aging to schedule a ride. Signed waivers will be required before the ride. Participants are encouraged to bring a friend.
Rides are available from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. every Friday at Palmer Park East Pavilion in Janesville, beginning June 5 until Aug. 28.
For more information call 608-757-5408
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.