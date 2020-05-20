ROCKTON — Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St. in Rockton, announced that it will be beginning the first phase of reopening. Starting June 1, Talcott will open for curbside pickup only. Patrons will be able to resume placing holds on items online or over the phone and then pick them up in the parking lot behind the Dairyhaus after being contacted by library staff.
Talcott will be taking precautions to keep the community and the staff safe while sharing materials, including placing items directly into car trunks and quarantining all returned items. These procedures may take extra time as they are all brand new, and library staff ask for the patrons' patience and understanding.
Hours for curbside pickup will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. All materials may now be returned in the outside book drop behind the building. Summer Reading sign up will also begin June 1 with a new online option this year. Paper
reading logs will be available with curbside pickups.
For more information, visit www.talcottfreelibrary.com.
