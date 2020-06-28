ROCKFORD — Cucina Di Rosa, 1620 Bell School Road, Rockford, will host a July 4th party from noon - 9 p.m. on July 4. The party will feature live music all day with Secret Serenade from noon - 3 p.m., Rock Surfers from 3-6 p.m. and Trinadora from 6-9 p.m.
The menu will include special Independence Day entries. Seating will be limited in compliance with phase four reopening rules for Illinois. Party-goers should phone 815-395-5040 to make reservations. The event will be held rain or shine.
