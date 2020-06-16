BELOIT — Beloit Public Library (BPL) and other Rock County public libraries that make up Arrowhead Library System announced they have added Creativebug to their array of online resources.
Creativebug is a go-to resource for high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos. A local library card gives patrons on-demand access to the full library of more than 1,000 art and craft classes for artists and makers of all levels. These award-winning HD instructional videos on drawing, painting, sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, baking and more are all are taught by experts. New classes are added daily.
Creativebug delivers expert instruction and inspiration straight to any device so viewers can learn at their own pace – anytime and anywhere.
Creativebug can be found on the Resources page of the BPL webpage at www.beloitlibrary.org/resources. Community members who don't have a library card can contact BPL at 608-364-2905 or stop by at 605 Eclipse Boulevard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.