BELOIT — The Rock County Council on Aging (RCCA) serves meals at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St. Reservations are required by noon of the prior business day by calling RCCA at 608-757-5474. Meals are available to anyone 60 years of age or older.
The suggested donation is $4 for each meal.
The menu for the week of May 25 is as follows: Monday — CLOSED; Tuesday — chicken cordon bleu casserole; Wednesday — polish sausage; Thursday — lemon pepper chicken; Friday — BBQ rib patty on whole grain bun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.