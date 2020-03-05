BELOIT — The Rock County Council on Aging (RCCA) serves meals at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St. Reservations are required by noon of the prior business day by calling RCCA at 608-757-5474. Meals are available to anyone 60 years of age or older.
The suggested donation is $4 for each meal.
The menu for the week of March 9 is as follows: Monday — chicken parmesan; Tuesday — tuna casserole; Wednesday — roast beef; Thursday — baked chicken breast; Friday — macaroni and cheese.
