BELOIT — The Rock County Council on Aging (RCCA) serves meals Monday through Friday at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St. Reservations are required by noon of the prior business day by calling RCCA at 608-757-5474. Meals are available to anyone 60 years of age or older.
While dining centers are closed due to COVID-19 virus, arrive to pick up meals at 11 a.m.
The suggested donation is $4 for each meal.
The menu for the week of April 13 is as follows: Monday — Polish sausage; Tuesday — chicken cordon bleu; Wednesday — broccoli quiche; Thursday — lemon pepper chicken; Friday — BBQ rib patty.
