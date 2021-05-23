JANESVILLE—Cops & Bobbers will return for the 2021 fishing season on June 15, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson has announced.
The fishing event for young people will be held from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. at the Anchor Inn, 718 E. Highway 59, in Edgerton. Fishing will take place on Lake Koshkonong and the Rock River using pontoon boats. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. A guardian must be present.
There are a total of 20 available spots for kids age 7 to 12. These spots will be filled on a first come basis. Parents and guardian wishing to register their kids should do so at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-cops-and-bobbers.
After completing the online form, you will receive a confirmation email and additional information.
Life jackets, fishing supplies, and lunch will be provided during the event. Participants will also receive an event T-shirt.
The Sheriff’s Office is seeking sponsorships for the Cops & Bobbers Program. These events are free to participants due to the generosity of financial and in-kind sponsors. To learn more, email Deputy Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.
The Sheriff’s Office will announce additional events in Janesville and Beloit at a later date.
Please direct any questions to Deputy Cisneros at 608-757-7941.