BELOIT—The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Health Resources and Human Services (HRSA) recently awarded Community Health Systems (CHS) the Health Center Quality Leader Award.
Community Health Systems was awarded $38,382 and was recognized in three categories: Health Center Quality Leader, Clinical Quality Enhancer and Advancing Health Information Technology. The funds are designated to further strengthen quality improvement activities and expand quality primary healthcare service delivery.
Ruth Amenda, director of quality for CHS, leads the Quality Committee at the health center.
“Even during COVID-19, our staff is very dedicated to quality and delivering the best care possible to our patients. We focus on each patient and their unique needs by asking the right questions for the best health outcomes," said Amenda. "It is so exciting that for the first time ever, HRSA has awarded CHS as a Health Center Quality Leader, an achievement that reflects our staff's commitment to our patients.”
“I am so proud of our resilient team. This wonderful award speaks volumes of the quality care that our team provides," said Mary Beth Johnson, chief executive officer for CHS.