ROCKFORD — The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) has named Daniel Ross to succeed Jon Bates as its next president. He was selected following a search that was led by CFNIL’s Organizational Preparedness Committee with assistance from FurstExecutives.
A Rockford-area native, Ross received a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA with Distinction in Strategic Management from DePaul University. He and his family reside in Rockton, Illinois.
“I am ecstatic to take on a position that allows me to utilize the management and leadership skills that I have honed over the years for an organization that touches the lives of so many in the communities it serves,” said Ross
Ross will assume his new role as the third president in CFNIL’s 67-year history on July 1.
