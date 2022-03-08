One hundred thirty-eight years ago, my great-grandfather, Amos Timms Estes, and his wife Sarah came to Texas with their nine children. Among them was my grandfather, Joseph Edward Estes, who was then two. They did not drive or take the train from Mississippi to Texas. They came by covered wagon. Either there were no railroad passenger trains to their destination, Mount Calm, Texas, or they could not afford the fare, or they could not get all their belongings on the train.
As a toddler my grandfather presumably had no memory of the covered wagon journey of several weeks. He died when I was an 11-year-old, but I do recall watching him watching a little TV set. He had come from a covered wagon to watching covered wagons on television westerns.
Now we come to an indelicate subject. There can be little doubt that along the route from Mississippi to Texas there were no service stations off a non-existing interstate, So the family had to go to the bathroom in the great outdoors. Toilets existed as nature by the side of the road took a whim to provide them.
In time, however, the family reached Mount Calm, a thriving village of 500 souls, and opened a general store that doubled as a blacksmith shop. It was called Amos Timms and Sons—the latter being William and Bud. I have seen a photo of my great-grandfather Amos on line. He is a small, severe-looking man, the sort of fellow whom tuberculosis would prey on, as it did until his death in 1909 at age 62. Great-grandmother Sarah went on until 1929, just before the Great Depression. There is a news story about her taking her grandson Joe on a train trip to visit Joe’s aunt and her daughter in New Mexico. This would be my uncle Joe, then 10. Fifteen years later he was nearly killed in the notorious and deadly Battle of the Bulge, Hitler’s last stand.
Amos did well in the general store/blacksmith business. The family prospered and became one of the first families of Mount Calm, Texas. Amos built a substantial house, and by that time, replete with success, the family had an outhouse or two. Gone were the days when the boys and girls and parents did their business on the side of the roads of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.
They had no indoor toilet. Few houses did. As late as 1940 only half of American families had it.
I have no idea what my Estes relatives of long ago were like. But I assume they were much like all of us. They had their good days and their bad days. Today in America seven percent, or 16 million of us, are diagnosed as clinically depressed. The Esteses didn’t know what clinical depression was. That doesn’t mean that some of them weren’t melancholy.
I have always wondered if indoor plumbing would help depression. Could we, in our darkest hours, say to ourselves, “Well, at least we don’t have to go outside in the cold and face a smelly, noxious outhouse. So we ought to cheer up.”
I doubt if this would help. Once we get a modern convenience, we take it for granted, and it doesn’t do much to lift our spirits. We generally don’t even think about the days when our ancestors didn’t have such things as autos and indoor commodes and running water. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it sometime: When you start to feel blue, you might say to yourself, “Well, at least I have running water.”
Still, I doubt if it helped Amos and Sarah and my grandfather Joseph or any of his eight siblings. It is unlikely that, when my great great aunt Cora or Edna became sad, or depressed, they ever said to themselves, “Well, at least we have outhouses now; no more using the side of the road as we had to do when we traveled out here from Mississippi.”
