BELOIT - A Coat Drive will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey St.All donations will be accepted. A wide variety of winter apparel for boys and girls will be available.Hot dogs and chips will be provided.