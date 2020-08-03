Rock County Council on Aging (COA) is offering a virtual workshop, "Journaling for Wellbeing." from 10-11:30 a.m. for six consecutive Tuesdays starting Sept. 15.
This workshop is targeted to family caregivers who may benefit from the therapeutic aspects of journal writing. The workshop will teach various writing techniques that may help participants to reduce stress, learn to express your feelings and emotions on paper; find new ways to solve problems and promote wellbeing through the writing process.
Participants will connect for virtual (Zoom) meetings as well as outside in-person meetings if possible. A computer, tablet or smart phone and internet is required. Those without access to these items should call COA for more information.
The workshop is free but pre-registration is required. To register contact Rock County Council on Aging at 608-751-8689.