CLINTON—Clinton High School has announced the names of those students who were Rock Valley Conference Academic Award recipients.
The students are: Brady Beals, Kelsey Beaumont, Emma Brewer, Addyson Ciochon, Gracey Garner, Isabel Inman, Gretchen Hahn, Olivia McDonald, Elyssa Pope and Jordyn Waite.
“These seniors are to be commended for not only exhibiting academic excellence, but also challenging themselves to take on a rigorous course load,” said Principal Victoria Franz. “On behalf of all of the Clinton High School staffers, and the Clinton community, we are so very Cougar Proud of you all.”
