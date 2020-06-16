BELOIT — Rock County is planning a Clean Sweep event in Beloit from 9 -11 a.m. on June 27 at City of Beloit Public Works, 2351 Springbrook Court. Clean Sweep is an annual drop-off for hazardous chemicals from homes, farms and eligible businesses.
Clean Sweep is open to all Rock County residents. Due to high demand, advance registration is required for all events. To sign up, call 608-754-6617 ext. 3 or ext. 4758.
For a list of items which will be accepted, as well as what not to bring, visit https://www.co.rock.wi.us/land-conservation-clean-sweep.
Clean Sweep events are also planned in Edgerton from noon - 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 at City of Edgerton Public Works garage, 315 W High St. and in Janesville from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 22 at Rock County Public Works garage, 3715 Newville Road.
