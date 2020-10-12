JANESVILLE—Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) will hold two different educational tours of Oak Hill, the oldest operating burial ground in Janesville, during the month of October. The tours will take place outdoors at 1725 N. Washington St., Janesville.
The guided tours will bring history to life by sharing stories of the dead, researched by local history experts. Masks and social distancing will be in place. The maximum tour size is 20 people. All tours will take place Wednesdays through Saturdays beginning Oct. 14.
“Burials, Folklore and the Role of the Cemetery” will be held from 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m when visitors will hear the superstitions and history of all things related to cemeteries, including coffins, the symbolism of headstones and the history of embalming.
“The Women of Oak Hill” will be held from 1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. Many of the women buried in Oak Hill were trailblazers, and participants will visit some of them during this tour. Tours are educational in nature and not a “haunted” experience.
Tickets are $10 and con be purchased online at www.rchs.us or by calling RCHS at 608-756-4509.
Tour-goers should meet at the Oak Hill Chapel and are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather, as it can be cold and rainy in October. Tours will be canceled only if there is lighting.