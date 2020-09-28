Two area nonprofits, the Children’s Museum of Rock County (CMRC) and the Sterling North Society, have partnered to launch “Where’s Rascal?” a virtual scavenger hunt.
“Rascal” is both the title of Rock County author Sterling North’s autobiographical novel and the name of his pet raccoon. North’s childhood home in Edgerton has been restored by the Sterling North Society and serves as the site of the Society’s literary center, museum and educational programs.
“The Sterling North Society is so excited that Rascal is going to be visiting places around Rock County,” said Betty Leonard, president of the Sterling North Society. “We encourage people who have not read Sterling North’s book “Rascal” to get a copy at the library.”
Rascal, a three-foot tall wooden cutout raccoon created by Custom Expressions of Janesville, will spend one week at 11 different “selfie spot” locations in Rock County.
The CMRC will post three clues each week to its Facebook event, “Where’s Rascal?” regarding Rascal’s upcoming location and informing participants when Rascal moves.
Participants must then find Rascal, take a selfie, and post it to the “Where’s Rascal?” event with the hashtag #CMRCRascal to be entered for a prize drawing.
Prize drawings will occur each week, with a grand prize drawing for Janesville Jets’ swag, delivered to the winner by a Janesville Jets player, at the conclusion of the event.
The scavenger hunt kicks off on Oct. 3 and ends on Dec. 19.