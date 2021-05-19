LOVES PARK, Ill. _ The Winnebago and Boone Counties Genealogical Society will present the online program “Censuses—Population and Special Schedules” at 6:30 p.m. June 3.
The program will be presented via Zoom and will feature Lori Bessler, who is a genealogy and local history specialist with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Library, Archives and Museum Collection Division.
Censuses are one of the most important tools to a genealogist. There are many types of censuses and this presentation will provide guidance on what censuses exist and where to find the certain information.
To access the program, email to wbcgensociety@gmail.com to get Zoom sign-in information. Please request the information no later than noon on June 3. Sign-in information will be emailed to you.
For more information, call 815-543-2287.