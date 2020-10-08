Marcia (Gower) and Al Woelfel, of Beloit, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. The couple were married on Oct. 9, 1965, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church. They have lived in Beloit for 47 years.
Al was employed at the School District of Beloit before retiring in February 2011. Marcia also worked at the School District of Beloit and retired in August of 2016.
They have two children, Sharon (Jeff) Brandenburg of Germantown, Wis. and Nancy (Andy Busteed) Woelfel of St. Paul, Minn. They have three grandchildren, Emma, Ben and Lillie.