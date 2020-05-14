Julian Gael Valadez was born May 9, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital to Olga Salgado and Juan C. Valadez, of Beloit. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 19 1/4 inches long at birth. He joins Natalia Orejel (21), Juan Orejel (17) and Frida Valadez (13 mo.) at home.
