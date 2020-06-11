BELOIT—Two Beloit Memorial High School graduates were the recipients of scholarships awarded by Society’s Assets this month.
Scholarship recipients were twin sisters, Abigail Champeny-Johns and Madeline Champeny-Johns, of Beloit. The judges were impressed with accomplishments of the applicants who excelled in many areas, including academics, music, arts, sports, and community service. Judging was based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay, and recommendations.
Abigail and Madeline both graduated in the top 15 percent of their class. They were members of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, Key Club, the varsity swim team and school newspaper editors. They also volunteered as youth swim coaches.
They plan to enroll at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill. Madeline intends to study business. Abigail’s major is yet to be decided.
The total amount of the awards was $3000.
Scholarships are awarded to students with disabilities, seeking post-secondary degrees and residing in the agency’s service area that includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock, and Jefferson counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.