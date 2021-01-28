Amy Giunta has been selected as the Rotary Teacher of the Month for January.
She is a kindergarten teacher at Robinson Elementary School in Beloit where she has been teaching for 17 years. She has been with the School District of Beloit for 19 years and she has been in the education field for 22 years.
She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education K-6 from Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa. She earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from National Louis University.
She has volunteered her time at the Salvation Army and for community spring cleanup activities.
“I have always had a love for children and wanting to make a difference in the lives of others,” Giuna said about why she went into the education field. “I wanted to do something where I would always love going to work each day.”
“I believe that the most important part of teaching is making connections and building relationships with students and parents,” she said. “I feel when students and teachers talk, share experiences and participate in activities together it carries over to engagement in learning.”
“I am so honored to receive this award and feel truly blessed to teach for the School District of Beloit and to be part of the Robinson Family,” she said. “Every student, family and staff member I have worked with over the past 19 years has made such a difference in my life. They have taught me (and are still teaching me) so much about how to be a better educator, and also how to be a better person. I truly have the best job in the world!”