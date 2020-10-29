The Rotary Club of Beloit has named Dan Laursen its Teacher of the Month for October.
Laursen teaches 4th grade for the Beloit Turner School District at Townview Elementary School. He has been an instructor at Townview for 18 years.
Laursen received his Bachelor of Elementary Education with a minor in Math from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 2001 and his Masters in Curriculum and Instruction from National Louis University in 2009.
In addition to his 4th grade teaching duties, Laursen has been a summer school teacher at Townview. He also coaches the Lego Club, as well as intramural sports and 5th grade science camp. He volunteers for Culver Nights and the Ice Cream Social. Laursen also piloted Townview’s new i-Ready Math curriculum.
Education became a profession for Laursen because of the rewards he received teaching students information that they did not know and helping them to understand it. He believes that if you set high expectations and connect with students the students will rise to those expectations.
Even after 18 years, Laursen realizes there are many things that he can still learn in order to educate students, which became particularly evident to him during this time of virtual instruction.