Susan Van Den Langenber, a kindergarten teacher at Todd Elementary School in Beloit, has been named Rotary Teacher of the Month.
She has been teaching in the School District of Beloit for 22 years and has taught students in kindergarten as well as first and second grades.
She earned her bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse in 1999 and she earned a masters of education degree from the University of Wisconsin LaCrosse in 2003.
She has served as a mentor teacher to young teachers starting out in their careers. She also has been an active member of the Beloit Education Association for many years and she has been a building representative and vice president.
She also is a Girl Scout Daisy leader.
During her 22 years with the School District of Beloit, she has participated in numerous district training sessions and attended many conferences to further her knowledge about various topics such as trauma informed care, mentor teacher training and non-violent crisis intervention. She has participated in professional development in all curricular areas to further her knowledge and to stay current in areas of curriculum. Most recently her professional development has been centered on distance learning and exploring best practices in reaching all students during this difficult time.
Her desire to be a teacher can be traced back to her childhood.
“I have wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a little girl playing school with my dolls and stuffed animals,” she said. “I chose education as a profession because I wanted to be a champion for my students. I want my students to know that I care about them as a person and I want them all to feel successful and loved. I didn’t have that with a lot of my own teachers growing up, and I wanted to make sure the students I taught did get to experience someone believing in them and wanting them to achieve.”
“I believe every child should be treated with respect and kindness,” she continued. “I also have high expectations for every child in my class. I feel that learning has to be meaningful and interesting for the students in order for them to do their best. I feel that each child nees to feel good about themselves and the accomplishments they make.”