The Rotary Club of Beloit has named Tim Krause its Teacher of the Month for April.
Krause, or as he is known at Hackett Elementary School, “Mr. K,” is an elementary music instructor who has worked for the School District of Beloit for 29 years, 27 of them at Hackett Elementary.
Krause has been an educator for 34 years. He received his bachelor’s degree in music from UW-Whitewater in 1981, and his master’s degree in music from Northern Illinois University in 1990.
As a professional musician, he has been in Little Vito and the Torpedoes, from Madison, for 22 years. In Beloit, he is the lead alto saxophonist in the Jack Farina Big Band.
Krause has played numerous other gigs, with all kinds of groups, in a variety of styles in 27 countries around the world. He has taught private music lessons on woodwinds for many years and is active in the National Association for Music Education and in the Beloit Education Association.
Krause feels he is called to be a teacher at Hackett Elementary in the same way as others might be called to the ministry or to the military. He believes that working in a low-income school means a level of commitment to servicing students and families beyond just academics. The school provides a rich, safe place for students to grow and develop through the work of a caring staff, which he is proud to be a part of.
Being at a low-income, urban school, Mr. K teaches much more than music. He also teaches life skills and how to be successful in school, and acts as a male role model to the students. While he holds himself to the same high standards he expects from his students, at the same time, he wants to have fun in everything they do, just as much as the students.
“I am honored to be selected,” said Krause. “Hackett Elementary and the School District of Beloit have so many committed, excellent teachers and staff.”
