Dan R. Herro has been named the Beloit Rotary Club Teacher of the Month.
Herro is an instructional coach for grades 9 to 12 at the Beloit Learning Academy. He has been at the Beloit Learning Academy and the School District of Beloit for a year. He has been an educator for 12 years.
Herro graduated from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in art education. He earned a master’s degree in 2013 from Kaplan University in Chicago where he majored in instructional technology. He earned his Ed.D. in 2018 from Northcentral University in San Diego, California.
He currently serves on the Beloit Board of Ethics. .
“I have chosen education as a profession because I believe all students can discover and reach their goals with the right supports in place,” Herro said in a written statement. “I view elementary, intermediate, and high school graduation as milestones toward college and career readiness and I believe our role as educators is to evaluate the new skills required in the workplace and continuously update curricula to address those skills, while still addressing universal, timeless employability skills.
“I chose education as a profession because every student has a college or career goal or is seeking guidance on the college program or career that is right for them,” he added. “There is nothing greater than working with in-school supports, classroom teachers, and community partners in beginning that journey with a student while they are still in high school, whether it be an internship at a local manufacturer, a pre-college program local college, a college and career fair, or employment during high school.”
Getting students in the college and career mindset before they graduate and writing letters of recommendation is best part of my profession.”