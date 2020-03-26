The Rotary Club of Beloit has named Sylvia Lopez its Teacher of the Month for March. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the club will not meet to honor Professor Lopez until a later date.
Lopez is the Harry C. Moore Professor of Modern Languages and Literatures at Beloit College. She is responsible for the Spanish program and instruction at all levels of Spanish, from beginning languages classes to advanced literature and culture courses. She is an advisor for Spanish and Modern Languages majors as well as Spanish minors and co- and extra-curricular clubs.
Lopez received her B.A. in Hispanic studies at Connecticut College, and her M.A. and Ph.D. in languages and literatures from the University of Chicago, graduating in 1995.
Lopez is the co-author of “Paso Adelante” and “Student Activities Manualto accompany Paso Adelante,” published in 2007, as well as numerous articles.
Among other awards and recognitions, Lopez most recently received the Labs Across the Curriculum Award for 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, the Sustainability Citizen Course Award in 2016, CIEE International Faculty Development Seminar Grant in June of 2015 and the Weissberg Human Rights Travel Grant to Cuba in January, 2014.
Lopez has worked on a diverse number of committees for Beloit College including the Faculty Status and Performance Committee from 2018-2020, Beloit Forward Committee on Enrollment, Retention, and Campus Climate from 2018-19 and the International Education Committee from 2017-2018.
In the Beloit community, Lopez has been involved in the Stateline Literacy Council as a teacher, secretary, interim president and, currently, is the vice president for the Stateline Literacy Council Board of Directors.
