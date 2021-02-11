Derek Strong and Kana Wong have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Derek Strong is the son of Daniel and Kari Strong.
Derek has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award along with the Perfect Attendance Award his Freshman and Sophomore year. Derek is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Derek has been involved with the BMHS Theatre, Leo’s Club, Key Club, and Concert Choir. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Tennis.
Outside of BMHS, Derek has been a part of building a playground for a church and helping out neighbors. He also enjoys camping.
Derek’s future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater or the University of Wisconsin-Platteville to major in engineering.
Kana Wong is the son of John and Becky Wong.
Kana has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, Department Awards in Math, the Outstanding Musicianship Award, Exemplary Academic Achievement Awards, and the Minority Scholar Award. Kana is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society as President and a Beloit College Porter Scholar. Kana is our current student representative with the School District of Beloit Board of Education.
While at BMHS, Kana been involved with Key Club as Vice President and the Finance and Econ Quiz Bowl Team earning third place in 2020. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Swim and Volleyball Teams. In Swim Kana was recognized for the following awards: 2019 Most Improved, 2020 Hardest Worker and Team Captain. He also was the alternative for state competition in 2019 and a state qualifier and record holder in 2020 for the 200 Medley Relay.
Outside of BMHS, Kana is a lifeguard and swim instructor at the YMCA. He also participates in the Stadium Project at CareerTek. In his free time, Kana enjoys playing table tennis and snowboarding.
Kana’s future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison or the Purdue University to major in engineering.