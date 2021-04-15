Alex Hoey and Jesiel Brito Salgado have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Alex Hoey is the son of James and Deena Hoey.
Alex has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and Department Awards in English, Social Studies and JROTC. Alex is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society.
While at BMHS, Alex has been involved with the BMHS Academic Decathlon, JROTC and JROTC Color Guard. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Volleyball, Golf and Hockey Teams.
Outside of BMHS Alex helps to set up American Flags on Riverside Dr. He has volunteered to visit veterans at Riverside Terrace Assisted Living. He is also a part of the South Beloit Fire Department Cadet Program.
Alex will be attending Blackhawk Technical College to earn a degree in Instructional Technology-Networking.
Jesiel Brito Salgado is the son of Henry Salgado.
Jesiel has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and Department Awards in Math and World Languages. Jesiel is a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
Jesiel will be attending either Blackhawk Technical College or Beloit College. His major is undecided at this time.