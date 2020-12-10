Tyler Jordan and Jack Johnson have been selected as Rotary Students of the Week.
Tyler Jordan is the son of Jeff Jordan and Paula Jordan.
Tyler has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and Department Awards in Art and Physical Education. Tyler is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Tyler has been involved with the Key Club. Athletically, he is a member of the BMHS Boys Volleyball and Golf Teams.
Outside of BMHS, Tyler volunteers at Ducks Unlimited and coaching Our Lady of Assumption Middle School Basketball.
Tyler’s future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to major in Business.
Jack Johnson is the son of Meggan and Ken Johnson.
Jack has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and Department Awards in Math, English, Music and World Languages. He has also been recognized as an outstanding Jazz Soloist as many jazz festivals and competitions including receiving the Essentially Ellington Certificate of Merit. Jack is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Jack has been involved with the BMHS Jazz Orchestra. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Swim, Cross Country and Track Teams.
Outside of BMHS, Jack plays professionally as a jazz pianist. He has volunteered at the Rock River Jazz Camp. Through lifeguarding Jack has taught swimming lessons.
Jack’s future plans are to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in Psychology.