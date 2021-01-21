Pratham Patel and Pedro Rosales have been selected as a Rotary Students of the Week.
Pratham Patel is the son of Darshna Patel.
Pratham has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial High School receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award and Department Awards Math. Pratham is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Pratham has been involved with Student Senate, Key, Club, Link Crew and Environmental Club. Athletically he is a member of the BMHS Boys Swim, Volleyball and Baseball teams.
Outside of BMHS, Pratham is a part of the Beloit College Help Yourself Pre-Collegiate Program. He volunteers with Mercy Health System.
Pratham would like to attend one of the following: Marquette University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Milwaukee School of Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Platteville or the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. He plans to major in Computer Engineering.
Pedro Rosales is the son of Yazmin Diaz and Oscar Martinez.
Pedro has been a High Honor Roll student all four years at Beloit Memorial receiving awards for Outstanding Academic Achievement along with maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.00. He has received the Superintendent Scholars Award, Minorities Scholar Award and Department Awards in Music as an Outstanding Musician, World Languages, and Science. He was the State Winner of Le Grand Concours National French Contest and had his English Perspective Chosen for WNIJ Radio. Pedro is a member of the BMHS National Honor Society and a Beloit College Porter Scholar.
While at BMHS, Pedro has been involved with Academic Decathlon, the Increscent Newspaper, BMHS Band and Choir, French Club and French Honor Society.
Outside of BMHS, Pedro is a part of the Beloit College Upward Bound Program. He volunteers tutoring students in the School District of Beloit and is employed at Walmart.
Pedro would like to attend Vanderbilt University to major in Molecular Biology or Loyola University to major in nursing.